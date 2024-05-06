JRM Adds 6 Races to Carson Kvapil’s Xfinity Schedule

Carson Kvapil will run six more NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports this season, the team announced May 6.

Kvapil has backing from Clarience Technologies for all six events.

He will race twice at Darlington Raceway and once each at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The 20-year-old has made two career Xfinity starts to date in the No. 88, with his best result being a runner-up finish in the series’ most recent race at Dover Motor Speedway. His average finish between the two starts is third.

He also ran one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in 2023 at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he finished 12th in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports, and has competed in the ARCA Menards Series East this season.