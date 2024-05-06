Entry List: 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Darlington Raceway for its 11th race of the 2024 season, where 38 cars are fighting for 38 spots.

All 38 cars will make the field, barring any entry list changes.

William Byron is in the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports. This is Byron’s second Xfinity start of the season and third for Hendrick’s Xfinity operation. He finished 23rd at Phoenix Raceway in this car.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 car has Aric Almirola back behind the wheel. Almirola won at Martinsville in this car, and Ryan Truex won the most recent Xfinity race at Dover Motor Speedway.

For the first time since 2022, John Hunter Nemechek is driving the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing. Nemechek’s performance at Darlington in this car is strong, as he has one top five and two top 10s in two races. Corey Heim drove the car at Dover.

Joey Gase Motorsports is fielding the No. 35, but the team has yet to announce its driver.

Josh Bilicki returns to the No. 92 for DGM Racing after Kaden Honeycutt raced the car at Dover.

The 2024 Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 will be run on Saturday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET via FOX Sports 1.