Entry List: 2024 Ag-Pro 300

The ninth race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season features 40 cars for 38 spots at Talladega Superspeedway.

Two cars will miss the race, barring any entry list changes.

Mason Massey will drive the No. 14 for SS-Green Light Racing. This is Massey’s first Xfinity attempt of 2024, but not his first attempt with SSGLR; he attempted six races in the No. 08 for the organization in 2023.

Jeffrey Earnhardt is in the No. 26 for Sam Hunt Racing. Earnhardt is making his second start in the No. 26 this season after he finished eighth at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Corey Heim drove the No. 26 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jordan Anderson is back in the No. 32 with his own team, his third Xfinity attempt of 2024. He finished fourth at Daytona International Speedway and 38th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in this car.

Natalie Decker returns behind the wheel of the No. 36 for DGM Racing. This is Decker’s second Xfinity attempt of the season, as she finished 18th in the same car at Daytona. It’s also the No. 36’s second appearance of the year.

Caesar Bacaralla is piloting a third entry for Alpha Prime Racing, the No. 45. Bacarella missed the show at Daytona in this car, so he is looking to make his first Xfinity start of 2024 in his second attempt.

David Starr will drive the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports after Chad Finchum drove the car at Texas.

The 2024 Ag-Pro 300 will happen on Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. ET. The race can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.