Bob Labonte, Father of Labonte Brothers, Passes Away

Bob Labonte, the father of NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Labonte and Terry Labonte, passed away earlier this week, his family confirmed.

“This week, Terry and I lost our Dad,” Bobby Labonte said on April 9. “To many of you who knew him around the garage, you know he was larger than life. To us he was our Dad and also a crew chief, a mentor, our biggest fan, our motivation at times, and our hero.

“He and our Mom dedicated their lives to our racing careers and to our family. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our Dad, although we know he is in a far better place. We thank everyone for their support during this difficult time.”

Terry shared the same message as Bobby on his Facebook page.

As a crew chief, Bob Labonte won three NASCAR Xfinity Series races in the mid 1990s. He was also the primary owner of Labonte Motorsports from 1982 to 1995, and in that time span the team won seven Xfinity races and two Xfinity championships, with Bobby in 1991 and David Green in 1994.