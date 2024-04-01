Entry List: 2024 DUDE Wipes 250

Race seven of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, at Martinsville Speedway, features 39 cars for 38 positions.

One driver will not qualify for the race as a result, barring any entry list changes.

This is the first race of Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash promotion, meaning that no full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers are allowed to race in the event.

Akinori Ogata is attempting his first Xfinity race of 2024, driving the No. 35 for Joey Gase Motorsports. Joey Gase, meanwhile, is running the No. 53, a second car for the team. It’s the first time the No. 53 has appeared since the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Ryan Vargas will drive the No. 74 for Mike Harmon Racing. It’s MHR’s first appearance with the No. 74 number since Stanton Barrett failed to qualify at Daytona; when the team has appeared since, it’s used the No. 32 shared with Jordan Anderson Racing and Peterson Racing Group; the No. 32 has withdrawn.

Carson Kvapil is looking to make his Xfinity debut with the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. Bubba Pollard finished sixth in the car at Richmond Raceway. Kvapil is the son of former NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil.

DGM Racing has not yet announced its driver for the No. 92, nor has SS-Green Light Racing for its No. 07.

The 2024 DUDE Wipes 250 will air Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will carry the broadcast.