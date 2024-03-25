Timmy Hill Running All-Star Race, David Starr In At Charlotte for MBM

MBM Motorsports will return to the track in the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway later this season, it announced March 25.

Timmy Hill will drive the No. 66 at North Wilkesboro in the All-Star Race, while David Starr rejoins the organization’s Cup program for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

NEWS: Two more #NASCAR Cup races confirmed! @TimmyHillRacer will be wheeling at the All-Star Open @NWBSpeedway, and @starr_racing makes his Cup return in the Coca-Cola 600 @CLTMotorSpdwy.



We are on the hunt for sponsorship, reach out at info@mbmmotorsports.com.



📸 @ejorourke41 pic.twitter.com/kKGOJcpXAi — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) March 25, 2024

Hill and MBM made his return to the series last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, coming home 36th at race’s end.

Starr’s last start in the series came in 2021 at Phoenix Raceway, also driving for MBM.

Starr drove the team’s No. 66 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year, failing to qualify. He’s set to return to the track with the team at Talladega Superspeedway in the secondary series.

MBM told Frontstretch earlier this month that it planned a part-time Cup schedule for the rest of the 2024 season, with Charlotte one of the team’s expected events at that time.