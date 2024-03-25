Timmy Hill Running All-Star Race, David Starr In At Charlotte for MBM

MBM Motorsports will return to the track in the NASCAR Cup Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway later this season, it announced March 25.
Timmy Hill will drive the No. 66 at North Wilkesboro in the All-Star Race, while David Starr rejoins the organization’s Cup program for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.
Hill and MBM made his return to the series last weekend at Circuit of the Americas, coming home 36th at race’s end.
Starr’s last start in the series came in 2021 at Phoenix Raceway, also driving for MBM.
Starr drove the team’s No. 66 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway earlier this year, failing to qualify. He’s set to return to the track with the team at Talladega Superspeedway in the secondary series.
MBM told Frontstretch earlier this month that it planned a part-time Cup schedule for the rest of the 2024 season, with Charlotte one of the team’s expected events at that time.
About the author
Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023. Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.
