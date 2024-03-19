Entry List: 2024 Pensacola 150

The green flag will wave over the ARCA Menards Series East season at Five Flags Speedway this weekend to kick off the 2024 campaign.

There are 18 drivers entered for the season opener.

Eight drivers who plan to run the full East schedule in 2024 are entered, including Zachary Tinkle, William Sawalich, Gio Ruggiero, Connor Zilisch, Rita Goulet, DL Wilson, Dale Shearer and Michael Maples.

Late model star Bubba Pollard will make his ARCA debut driving the No. 1 owned by James Finch. Finch’s son Jake is also in the race, piloting the No. 55 for Venturini Motorsports.

Another late model champion, Hunter Wright, will also make his first start in the series, driving the No. 95 owned by MAN Motorsports.

Ed Pompa and Presley Sorah fill out the rest of the Fast Track Racing team (in addition to Tinkle) in the Nos. 10 and 12, respectively. It’ll be Sorah’s ARCA debut.

Wilson’s teammate at Costner Weaver Motorsports is Colton Collins, who’ll drive the No. 93, another car that will contest the full East schedule.

Nate Moeller is entered for his first ARCA race of the year, driving Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 0.

After father Jeff Scofield drove the No. 07 at Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series opener, Tyler Scofield will drive the car at Five Flags in his series debut.

The Pensacola 150 is set for Saturday, Mar. 23 at 8:35 p.m. ET via FloRacing.