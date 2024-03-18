Vicente Salas Attempting COTA Truck Race for Young’s

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Vicente Salas will attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Circuit of the Americas, Salas announced March 18.

Salas will drive the No. 20 Miramar Financial Silverado for Young’s Motorsports in the event.

The 21-year-old is a competitor in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series, and he currently sits 12th in the 2024 standings. He has competed in the Coca-Cola iRacing Series since 2021, scoring his first win at the virtual Richmond Raceway in his rookie season.

Salas also competed in the 2022 CARS Pro Late Model Tour event at Hickory Motor Speedway, finishing fourth in the event.

COTA marks the first time Young’s has fielded the No. 20 in the series in 2024. It’s operating the No. 02 full time for Mason Massey.