Christopher Bell Dominant in the Desert, Wins at Phoenix

Christopher Bell claimed his first victory of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season with a strong run at Phoenix Raceway. The win marks the 29-year-old driver’s seventh at the Cup Series level.

“You don’t get cars like that very often, as you know,” Bell told FOX Sports after the race. “So, uh, just super, super proud. Proud to be in this 20 car.”

He's on top of the NASCAR world today!



Repost to congratulate @CBellRacing on his first win of the season! pic.twitter.com/8FlGAFxYvI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2024

Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell, Chase Briscoe, and Tyler Reddick finished second through 10th, respectively.

Coming into Phoenix, Toyotas had only led 15 laps at Phoenix Raceway with the Next Gen car. With an altered body style and a new short track package, the Toyotas impressed, leading 298 out of 312 laps.

With only one caution for cause following a spin from Derek Kraus, Reddick took stage one away from Gibbs, who led 57 of 60 laps. Kraus’ spin collected Austin Cindric and Austin Dillon, taking Cindric out of the race, and Dillon out of contention.

Here’s a replay of the incident that has us under caution early at Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/UPSL8upFXc — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 10, 2024

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, William Byron, Blaney, McDowell, Briscoe, and Truex rounded out stage one’s top 10.

Toyotas continued to dominate the race with Bell making his way from outside the top 10 to 1st to win stage two over Reddick and Hamlin. Byron, Truex, Blaney, Elliott, Noah Gragson, Keselowski, and Buescher completed the top-10.

The final stage saw multiple cautions with a single-car spin from Kyle Busch, a bump from John Hunter Nemechek to Joey Logano, and a spin from Hamlin who made slight contact with Reddick after losing grip in turn 2.

Everything changes for the No. 11 in a split second. https://t.co/mbwk9MyHI5 pic.twitter.com/vHnFPeCNeT — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 10, 2024

Logano’s spin off of Nemechek’s bumper collected Kraus, Corey LaJoie, Zane Smith and Josh Berry, taking Logano, LaJoie, and Kraus out of the race.

Here’s the incident that brought out the most recent caution: pic.twitter.com/O6ou3UDACC — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 10, 2024

Next Sunday (March 17), the NASCAR Cup Series leaves the west for Bristol Motor Speedway and the Food City 500. Coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM.