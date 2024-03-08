William Sawalich on Pole for ARCA at Phoenix

In his first start of the 2024 ARCA Menards Series season, William Sawalich has earned the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the combination race between ARCA’s main series and the ARCA Menards Series West.

Sawalich’s lap of 131.790 mph was eight hundredths of a second faster than second place.

It’s the 17-year-old’s 11th pole across all three disciplines of ARCA, and his seventh in the main division, in his second year of competition.

He’ll share the front row with reigning West champion Sean Hingorani, who is also making his first ARCA start of 2024 this evening.

Rolling off from row two will be Gio Ruggiero and Andres Perez de Lara, with Craftsman Truck Series regular Grant Enfinger rounding out the top five in the No. 23.

Isabella Robusto will start sixth, making her ARCA debut in the Venturini Motorsports No. 55. Row four will see 2023 Phoenix race winner Tyler Reif roll off the grid next to Jack Wood, starting seventh and eighth, respectively. Kris Wright and Lavar Scott round out the top 10.

Brad Smith, Cody Dennison and Garrett Zacharias failed to qualify.

The green flag for this evening’s General Tire 150 is set to fly shortly after 8 p.m. ET, with the broadcast being carried by FOX Sports 1.