It’s an unavoidable fact of life that rain occasionally affects the Daytona 500. Just four years ago, for example, the race started on Sunday and ended on Monday with Denny Hamlin taking the checkered flag. But you have to go back to 2012 to find another instance like this year’s race, which was postponed Sunday (Feb. 18) after zero on-track activity.

That means a rare Presidents’ Day edition of the Great American Race, which will take place Monday afternoon. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT, and remains on FOX. Joey Logano and Michael McDowell will lead the field to green, finally, for the 66th running of the NASCAR Cup Series’ most prestigious event.

It will also be a doubleheader, albeit one that was unplanned, for fans sticking around Daytona International Speedway on Monday. The Xfinity Series race, which was supposed to take place Saturday (Feb. 17) afternoon, was likewise postponed and will hit the track before the Cup Series race.

The United Rentals 300 is now set for a new time of 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on Monday. TV coverage for that race is being carried by FS1.

You can find a full list of televised events from NASCAR and other racing series on our TV schedule page, including those like the 2024 Daytona 500 that end up being postponed and rescheduled.