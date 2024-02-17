Xfinity Series Race at Daytona Postponed to Monday

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ season opener at Daytona International Speedway — the United Rentals 300 — has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 19, at 11 a.m. ET, NASCAR announced on Saturday evening (Feb. 17).
After getting qualifying in, the skies opened back up, soaking the 2.5-mile oval significantly. The rain is forecasted to continue through Sunday, but the Daytona 500 has not been postponed as of yet.
Jesse Love will start on the pole in his Xfinity Series debut alongside Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill.
The Xfinity Series opener, now set for Monday morning, will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.
