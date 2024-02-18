Daytona 500 Postponed to Monday Afternoon

The Daytona 500 — the official NASCAR Cup Series opening race — has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m. ET, NASCAR announced early Sunday morning (Feb. 18).

The forecast calls for heavy rain throughout the day on Sunday, with NASCAR making the decision to move the race relatively early in the day. With the NASCAR Xfinity Series race having already been postponed until 11 a.m. ET on Monday, this will mark the first time that the two races will be held on the same day.

Joey Logano will lead the field to green after taking the pole in qualifying on Wednesday (Feb. 14). Fellow Ford driver Michael McDowell will start besides him in second. Duel winners Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell will be in the second row, with the remainder of the field set by the Duel results on Thursday (Feb. 15).

The Cup Series race will be broadcast on FOX on Monday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, while the Xfinity Series race will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET.

