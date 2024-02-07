Interstate Batteries Back With JGR for 2024

Interstate Batteries remains a sponsor of Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for 2024, the team announced Feb. 7.

Interstate will sponsor JGR in 11 races in 2024, two down from 13 primary sponsorships in 2023.

All four of JGR’s Cup entries — driven by Ty Gibbs, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell — will sport Interstate colors at various points throughout the season.

Bell’s No. 20 will feature the sponsor first in the season-opening Daytona 500.

“We wouldn’t be where we are as a race team without the support from our founding partner Interstate Batteries for the past 32 race seasons,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in a release. “To think we are entering our 33rd racing season together speaks to how special our partnership has been and the relationships we’ve built with everyone at Interstate Batteries. I

“’ll be forever grateful to Norm and Tommy Miller, who gave us a chance when we didn’t have a building, cars or even employees. We are blessed to continue to work with great people like Lain [Hancock] and his entire team. There are few partnerships that have stood the test of time like Joe Gibbs Racing and Interstate Batteries have.”

Bell earned two wins, 10 top fives and 19 top 10s in 2024. Hamlin scored three wins, 14 top fives and 19 top 10s. Truex racked up three wins, nine top fives and 17 top 10s. And Gibbs, in his rookie season, boasted four top fives and 10 top 10s.