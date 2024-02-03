NASCAR Reschedules Busch Light Clash For 8 p.m. ET Saturday Night

LOS ANGELES – With what the National Weather Service has called “life threatening rain” looming on Sunday and beyond, NASCAR has rescheduled the Busch Light Clash for Saturday night.

Originally scheduled for Sunday evening, the third running of the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum is now set to go off at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Clash will then be followed by the NASCAR Mexico Series race that has also been scheduled for Sunday.

Practice for the Clash will be held at 2:35 p.m. PT.

Starting positions for the Clash are the 22 fastest cars in practice, plus one more spot for highest other spot in last year’s points.

Admission for the races will remain free with limited fan services available. Seating will be general admission, with fan entry at Gates 1 & 28.

NASCAR released the following statement:

“Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night. Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight’s event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff.

“We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event.”

For ticket holders to the Clash, NASCAR will contact them in the coming days on next steps to accommodate for the unprecedented impact on this event.

Pre-paid Sunday parking purchased though ParkWhiz will be fully refunded.

While calling the move “unprecedented,” NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell said it was the “best option” for keeping fans safe and making sure that both the Clash and Mexico Series races were held.

“As the weather forecast continued to worsen … we started to review Saturday options late last night,” O’Donnell said. “This morning, those obviously sped up and would really applaud the Coliseum for even making this a possibility to the best of what is a really tough situation for the fans and the racing community.”

There will be full FOX authentication on the FOX Sports app through the evening, meaning if you have FOX through your TV provider, you will be able to stream programming (without a subscription that includes FS1). https://t.co/27otLerk5Y — Megan Englehart (@MeganFOXSports) February 3, 2024

O’Donnell acknowledged the shift to Saturday as an “inconvenience” for the fans who bought tickets for Sunday that likely wouldn’t get to see the race.

“We’re going to be reaching out to every single fan to see what we can do to make it good on on their end,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell also acknowledged NASCAR would take a financial hit from the weekend.

“It certainly hurts,” O’Donnell said. “Financially it’s not going to be great, right? Nor will it be from a ratings standpoint, in terms of what could have been. But at the end of the day, it’s the right thing to do.”