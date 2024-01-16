Daniel Dye Running Part-Time Xfinity Schedule for Kaulig

Daniel Dye will compete for Kaulig Racing in a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for 2024, Kaulig announced Jan. 16.

Dye will drive the No. 10 starting in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

He’ll also compete at Martinsville Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway in September, Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Champion Container and Race to Stop Suicide will sponsor the effort.

Dye is the first driver to be announced to the No. 10 for 2024. The car competed full time in 2023 with a variety of drivers, but no news about its status for 2024 had been revealed prior to the signing of Dye.

He drove two Xfinity races in 2023 for Alpha Prime Racing, scoring a best finish of 17th at Texas Motor Speedway in his series debut.

Dye also earned one top 10 in his rookie NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season in 2023 for GMS Racing.

In 2024, he’ll drive for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing full time in the Truck Series in addition to his part-time Xfinity campaign.

His Kaulig teammates include full-time drivers Josh Williams, AJ Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen.