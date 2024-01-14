Lawless Alan Running Full Truck Schedule With Reaume

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Lawless Alan will drive Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33 full time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, RBR announced Jan. 14.

Alan moves to RBR from Niece Motorsports, for whom he had piloted the No. 45 the past two seasons.

AUTOParkIt will sponsor the effort.

Alan is the second driver to be announced to RBR’s program for 2024, following Keith McGee, who will run a limited schedule.

Alan snagged one top 10 in 2023, a 10th-place run at Talladega Superspeedway.