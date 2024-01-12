Stefan Parsons Driving for Henderson

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Stefan Parsons will drive for Henderson Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, he announced Jan. 12.
Parsons’ exact slate in the No. 75, which is usually a part-time truck, was not revealed, but he will compete in at least the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
Food Country USA will sponsor the effort.
Parsons drove three Truck races in 2023 between Young’s Motorsports and Rackley WAR, with a best finish of 28th at Pocono Raceway. The son of Phil Parsons has 11 total starts in the series since 2018.
He also made 15 appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, with a best run of 13th in the season opener at Daytona for Alpha Prime Racing.
In 2023, Henderson fielded the No. 75 for Parker Kligerman and Sean Hingorani. In eight appearances, its best finish came with Kligerman, a ninth-place effort at Talladega Superspeedway.
