Travis Mack Joins Kaulig As Technical Director, Crew Chief

Travis Mack is the new technical director at Kaulig Racing, Kaulig announced Jan. 8.

As part of his role, Mack also takes over duties of crew chief for the organization’s No. 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Mack joins Kaulig from Trackhouse Racing. He had been Daniel Suarez‘s crew chief for the past three seasons, helping the No. 99 to a win in 2022.

His replacement at Trackhouse is Matt Swiderski, who had been the No. 16’s crew chief.

Mack oversees the No. 16, which has one driver announced for 2024 so far in AJ Allmendinger. Allmendinger will first compete in the Cup Series in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Trent Owens, meanwhile, will continue on as crew chief of the No. 31, this year driven by Daniel Hemric.