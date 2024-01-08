Ray Evernham, Rob Kauffman Purchase IROC Brand

Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman have purchased the rights to the International Race of Champions brand, with plans to hold an event in 2024, they announced Jan. 8.
The IROC series, which featured top champions from across multiple racing dispositions in identically prepared cars, ran from 1973 to 2006.
The resurrected company is based in Mooresville, N.C.
Evernham also had a hand in co-creating the Camping World SRX Series alongside Tony Stewart. SRX similarly includes drivers from multiple series in equally prepared cars, though the series has focused on short tracks in its first three seasons.
A release stated that IROC hopes to hold more events past 2024.
The to-date final IROC championship was won by Stewart in 2006. That year, the series competed twice at Daytona International Speedway (once on the oval and once on the road course) and at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway.
If Evernham is involved, someone is going to lose some money. How many times has he left something. SRX come to mind?
Ray certainly doesn’t seem to have a long attention span for projects he gets involved in, does he?
So with the iroc series is coming back this year I think I will probably be racing in this series for the larger tracks like super speedways and also I still wanted to race in the srx series as well for the short tracks in the number 24 car.
Good idea!!! Bring back something that no one is asking for.