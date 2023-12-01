Logan Sargeant Back With Williams in 2024

Logan Sargeant is back on the Formula 1 grid in 2024, Williams Racing announced Dec. 1.

Sargeant will return for a second season in the car.

“I am thrilled to be continuing with Williams Racing for the 2024 season,” Sargeant said in a team release. “It has been an incredible journey with the team so far, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue developing as a driver within such a talented and dedicated group.

“We have exciting plans for the future, and I can’t wait to contribute to the team’s success in the coming year.”

The American driver earned a best finish of 10th in 2023, coming at the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.

“I am pleased to continue our journey with Logan into the 2024 season,” Williams team principal James Vowles added. “Logan has demonstrated immense skill whilst under the pressure of the world stage, making him a perfect fit for our team.

“We have great confidence in his abilities and believe that together we can achieve even greater success in the upcoming season.”

Sargeant joins Alex Albon at Williams. Albon will run his third season with the team in 2024.