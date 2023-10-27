Through The Gears: Martinsville Betting Preview

As the NASCAR schedule heads to the final cutoff race of the season, Mark Harris and Derek Yoder finally join forces on the Through The Gears podcast at Martinsville for the first time since Bristol Dirt back in April. Once the sappy small talk is out of the way, Mark and Derek discuss comparable tracks and how The Paperclip is very much a unique track.

Then the two head to the outright market and discuss the best method to wager on Denny Hamlin this week as he is the odds-on favorite. As for laying some coin down in the outright market, two drivers north of 8/1 are mentioned as contenders to win the Xfinity 500 this weekend.

Then all lanes lead to the prop market where both analysts head to the top 10 market on some even money plays. This episode is rounded out with everyone’s favorite prop book, Caesers Sportsbook, giving out a “Margin of Victory” prop bet which the two agree on a strategy that could lend to some nice payout.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts from.