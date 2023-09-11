Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Tyler Reddick‘s late-race restart heroics secured him the victory in NASCAR’s visit to Kansas Speedway on Sunday (Sept. 10).
Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen break down the No. 45’s victory, his car owner Denny Hamlin‘s second straight week of seeing a dominant run for himself come to naught, who they think will be eliminated next week at Bristol Motor Speedway and more.
