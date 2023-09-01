The boys are back at a conventional track to kick off the playoffs and couldn’t be more excited to break down the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Zack (@HighLineBetting) and your weekly host, Mark Harris, first discuss if there are such things as comparable tracks when targeting Darlington.

The duo then discuss who they think will be fast this week and if the Darlington race in the spring will foreshadow the frontrunners this weekend. The outright board is up next on the docket and Zack likes not one double digit outright, but two double digit outright winners with them being his only two bets heading into the weekend.

Mark rounds out the show giving out a +130 prop that he is sure will move post practice and qualifying: A driver making his first playoff appearance with some significant speed over the last two years here at Darlington.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

