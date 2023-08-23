RCR Strikes Multi-Year Partnership With Morgan & Morgan

Richard Childress Racing has added Morgan & Morgan as a multi-year partner beginning this season, it announced Aug. 23.

The injury law firm will sponsor both Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 and 2024.

“Morgan & Morgan’s family focus, investment in technology, innovative approach to business and trustworthiness aligns well with Richard Childress Racing and the way we operate our race team,” team owner Richard Childress said in a release. “This is a first-of-its-kind partnership within the NASCAR Cup Series and we’re proud to be trailblazers in the personal injury law firm sponsorship category.”

Morgan & Morgan will debut on Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet in the Cup playoff opener at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 3. It will return on Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 15.

RCR said the company will sponsor more races in 2024.

With one race remaining in the regular season, Busch sits 11th in the points standings with three wins, eight top fives and 13 top 10s.

Dillon is in a must-win scenario at Daytona International Speedway to make the playoffs, placing 29th in points. He has earned one top five and six top 10s this season.

