Brent Crews Scores ARCA Springfield Pole

Brent Crews scored the pole for the ARCA Menards Series’ second event in three days and its first dirt event of the year. Crews will lead the field to the green flag at The Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds for the Dutch Boy 150.

In only his second career national series start, Crews set quick time to score his first career General Tire Pole Award. The midget racing standout seems to be at home on Springfield’s dirt surface, even in a heavy stock car.

Sean Corr qualified second in his No. 8 entry, with this effort being by far his best qualifying result of the season. The longtime series veteran will be in search of his first win today.

William Sawalich qualified third in spite of his inexperience on dirt. Sawalich seems to be adapting fast and figures to be a contender in the race today.

Jesse Love will start fourth fresh off his win at Watkins Glen International. Love enters the day as the points leader with a commanding lead of 98 markers over Frankie Muniz.

Christian Rose rounds out the top-five starters after a career-best effort in qualifying. Rose and his AM Racing team will look to improve upon their season-best finish of seventh today.

Other notable starters include the returning legend Ken Schrader starting seventh, a debuting Taylor Reimer starting ninth, Muniz starting 11th and current third-place points runner Andres Perez de Lara starting 12th.

With only 18 drivers entered, all made the field for the 100-lap race today (Sunday, Aug. 20).

Be sure to tune in and catch all the ARCA dirt track action today in the Dutch Boy 100 from Springfield, Ill. It will air live on FOX Sports 1 and FloRacing at 2 p.m. ET.

