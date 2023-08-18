Sean Hingorani To Attempt Truck Debut at Milwaukee

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Sean Hingorani will attempt his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at The Milwaukee Mile, Hattori Racing Enterprises announced Aug. 18.

Hingorani will drive the No. 61 Fidelity Capital Toyota.

“I’m looking forward to joining Hattori Racing Enterprises in the #61 Fidelity Capital Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for the weekend in Milwaukee,” Hingorani said in a team release. “The #61 ran well at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and we are going to try and build on that success. The HRE team puts a quality truck on track and are really looking to get both trucks in the mix at the front. I’m looking forward to getting a full practice session under my belt ahead of my debut. It is great to have Fidelity Capital on board with us for the weekend and look to have a great debut race in the Craftsman Truck Series.”

Sean Hingorani to make Craftsman Truck Series Debut in the HRE No. 61 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at The Milwaukee Mile @HattoriRacing pic.twitter.com/jgsmvvWY03 — Sean Hingorani (@seanhingorani) August 18, 2023

“Sean has shown a lot of potential in his short career and we’re happy to have a driver of his caliber join HRE,” team owner Shige Hattori added. “He has won in many different types of race cars, which will prove to be beneficial. I think he has the ability to be successful with our team. We look forward to having a great run in Milwaukee for our new partner Fidelity Capital.”

Hingorani runs full-time in both the ARCA Menards Series East and West as well as part-time in the national division.

In 17 combined starts, he has three wins, 10 top fives, 12 top 10s and three pole awards. Driving for Venturini Motorsports, he ranks second in the West standings, seventh in the East and 16th in the main series.

Hingorani is slated to run double duty at Milwaukee, competing in both the ARCA and Truck events that Sunday (Aug. 27). He has competed at the 1-mile racetrack before in late model competition, finishing 19th on June 18, 2023.

The No. 61 is 37th in the owner’s point standings with three attempts.

Hingorani will attempt his Truck debut on Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. ET with FOX Sports 1.

