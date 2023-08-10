Chris Buescher has scored back-to-back wins this season at Richmond and Michigan. With racetracks like the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and Bristol Motor Speedway in the playoffs, can Buescher make his way to the Round of 8?

Also, how do drivers deal with going to the bathroom during the race?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

