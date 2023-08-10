Chris Buescher has scored back-to-back wins this season at Richmond and Michigan. With racetracks like the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and Bristol Motor Speedway in the playoffs, can Buescher make his way to the Round of 8?
Also, how do drivers deal with going to the bathroom during the race?
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
