Jonathan Davenport Running Lucas Oil SRX Race

Jonathan Davenport will make his Camping World SRX Series debut in the season finale at Lucas Oil Speedway on Aug. 17, SRX announced Aug. 7.

“It’s pretty exciting to get a call from SRX inviting me to race with some of the best drivers in the country from such different racing backgrounds on dirt at Lucas Oil Speedway next week,” Davenport said in a release.

Davenport will bring substantial dirt racing experience to the SRX field with a great amount of success at Lucas Oil Speedway in particular, including a dominating win in the Cowboy Classic earlier this year. He even raced in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, with his debut at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track. He also ran the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ event at the circuit.

“SRX wins with Jonathan Davenport stepping into the seat of one of our cars at Lucas Oil Speedway,” SRX CEO Don Hawk added. “He is a multiple-time champion who steps up in big race scenarios. I expect him to do the same as he battles some [of] the very best at Lucas Oil Speedway.”

The race will be held Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET via ESPN.

