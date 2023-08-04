Andres Perez de Lara On Pole for ARCA at Michigan

For the first time in his career, Andres Perez de Lara has won the pole for this evening’s ARCA Menards Series race at Michigan International Speedway.

Previously, Perez de Lara’s best start was second, which is where he rolled off at Charlotte Motor Speedway back in May.

Sharing the front row with Perez de Lara will be Gus Dean, who makes his first series start in five races. The start marks Dean’s best of the 2023 season, beating out a previous mark of sixth.

On row two, two Toyota-affiliated drivers, Connor Mosack and Jake Finch roll off third and fourth respectively. Fellow Toyota driver, and current championship points leader Jesse Love will round out the top five, starting on row three.

Kris Wright, who is making his first series start of the year starts sixth, with Frankie Muniz seventh. New York-based driver Andy Jankowiak starts eighth, Cody Coughlin ninth and Christian Rose rolls in 10th to complete the top 10.

All 23 cars entered for the event were able to take to the track during the 20-minute qualifying session.

Later tonight, the green flag of the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan is scheduled to wave at 6 p.m. ET, with television coverage coming on both Fox Sports 1 and FloRacing.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article