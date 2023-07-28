Ty Majeski Earns Richmond Truck Pole

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Ty Majeski, who was the fastest truck in practice, continues that momentum in qualifying by setting his truck on pole position at Richmond Raceway.

It’s Majeski’s fifth pole of his career and his second of the season, the other coming at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Majeski will be joined by points leader Corey Heim on the front row.

William Sawalich gets his best career start at third while Majeski’s teammate Ben Rhodes qualifies fourth.

Matt Mills in the No. 51 was the fastest Chevrolet and completed the top five.

Christian Eckes Tanner Gray, Matt Crafton, Chase Purdy and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top 10.

Christian Rose and Derek Lemke qualified for their series debut.

Jerry Bohlman and Trey Hutchens did not qualify for Saturday’s (July 29) race.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will take on the final regular season race of the season at Richmond Raceway tomorrow, July 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 1.

