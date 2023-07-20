On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen chats with Brad Perez about his season, future plans, and weekend at Portland International Raceway, where he was a last-minute replacement in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing mid-race.

Trey Lyle fills in the rest of the way for Nolen and is joined by Stephen Stumpf to react to Martin Truex Jr.‘s NASCAR Cup Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Stumpf provides some stats to give context on how dominant Turex was on Sunday. The guys also break down Truex’s comments about his prospective retirement.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Stephen Stumpf Stephen Stumpf joined Frontstretch in September 2021 and currently pens the weekly columns 4 Burning Questions and Stat Sheet. He also contributes to Frontstretch with social media, editing and rotating commentary while occasionally serving as an on-site reporter. A Texas native, Stephen started following NASCAR at age 9. Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf. Stephen Stumpf https://frontstretch.com/author/stephens/ Bringing the Heat: Brad Perez on Wild Portland Weekend

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article