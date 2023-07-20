Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Nolen chats with Brad Perez about his season, future plans, and weekend at Portland International Raceway, where he was a last-minute replacement in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Alpha Prime Racing mid-race.
Trey Lyle fills in the rest of the way for Nolen and is joined by Stephen Stumpf to react to Martin Truex Jr.‘s NASCAR Cup Series win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Stumpf provides some stats to give context on how dominant Turex was on Sunday. The guys also break down Truex’s comments about his prospective retirement.
