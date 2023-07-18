Zane Smith Adds Birch Gold Group Sponsorship

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Zane Smith has a new NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series sponsor in Birch Gold Group.

The California-based precious-metal dealer will join the Front Row Motorsports No. 38 team beginning this weekend at Pocono Raceway for the CRC Brakleen 150.

It will also be a primary of the team at the Milwaukee Mile on Aug. 27.

“It’s important to have great partners as a part of the team,” Smith said in a team release. “The addition of Birch Gold Group just helps keep the team focused on the task at hand on the track, and I can help Birch Gold Group spread their message on and off the track. It’s nice to have everything in place and go and defend this title with all our partners that now includes Birch Gold Group.”

Zane Smith currently sits second in the Truck standings with two wins and seven top 10s. At the last two series races at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Nashville Superspeedway, Smith came home with back-to-back runner-up finishes.

Smith will take to the track in the Birch Gold Group No. 38 Ford F-150 at Pocono on Saturday, July 22 at noon ET and the race will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

