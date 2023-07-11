While the British Grand Prix saw 2023’s first appearance of McLaren at the front of the F1 grid, it also saw the first appearance ever of F1 team APXGP, which… never even turned a lap?

Functioning as a so-called “11th team” at occasional Grands Prix through the end of the season, production has begun on a film for Apple Studios, tentatively titled Apex. Directed by Top Gun: Maverick‘s Joseph Kosinski and set to star Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, the film marks the debut of Dawn Apollo Films, the production company of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also set to play himself in the drama (and found time to finish third in the GP).

So, on the weekend that F1 has gone British (or, at least, more British than usual), The Pit Straight has gone Hollywood. Before they walk the red carpet, Pit Straight co-hosts Jack Swansey, and Alex Gintz welcome Stock Car Scoop host, Reel Racing writer, and Top Gun superfan Adam Cheek to lend his expertise to an episode that hits on everything from the cinematography of Talladega Nights to the dialogue of Speed Racer. The three fans of racing cinema set their expectations for what Kosinski, Pitt and Hamilton can bring to a theater near you.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

