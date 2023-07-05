Shane van Gisbergen won in his first career start on the street course in Chicago. What could the future hold for van Gisbergen in NASCAR? Could he be successful in the NASCAR Cup Series or NASCAR Xfinity Series?

Who could be the next driver to compete in NASCAR after van Gisbergen’s victory?

Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

