Austin Dillon Making SRX Debut at Eldora

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon will compete in the Camping World SRX Series race at Eldora Speedway on Aug. 10, SRX announced July 5.

The 2018 Daytona 500 winner joins Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski as current full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers who will appear in an SRX race this season.

“I love dirt racing,” Dillon said in a series release. It’s so much fun, and Eldora Speedway has been such a key place for my dirt racing career over the years. I’m thrilled to be able to join SRX racing at a track that has a lot of history and means so much to me personally. I can’t wait to make more memories at Eldora Speedway and battle along some of the most accomplished names in motorsports.”

Dillon, who will be making his SRX debut at Eldora, won a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the half-mile dirt track in 2013.

He currently sits 28th in the Cup standings with one top five and four top 10s.

Dillon is the fourth part-timer to be announced for Eldora, following Ron Capps, Tony Kanaan and Matt Kenseth.

The SRX race at Eldora will be the fifth of a six-race schedule beginning on July 13 at Stafford Motor Speedway.

