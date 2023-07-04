While Red Bull Racing continues to dominate Formula 1, with Max Verstappen cruising his way to yet another victory in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, the other F1 team owned by the Austrian energy drink manufacturer, Scuderia AlphaTauri, languishes at the bottom of the Constructors Championship with just two points total and a pair of drivers (Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck De Vries) that seem to find the wall more often than the checkered flag.

Despite rumors earlier this season that the team was up for sale, Red Bull advisor Dr. Helmut Marko recently announced that the team’s name will change for 2024, dropping the reference to the Red Bull-owned clothing line, as part of a wider corporate restructuring after the death of company founder Dietrich Mateschitz in late 2022.

Making his debut on The Pit Straight, Jeffrey Boswell joins host Jack Swansey to discuss the many iterations of Red Bull’s junior (er… sister. Or maybe feeder?) team, and what the future could bring for the Faenza-based operation.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

