Weather Causes Delay of Xfinity Race Until Sunday Morning

The NASCAR Xfinity Series completed 25 laps on Saturday (July 1) of its debut race at the Chicago street circuit. Unfortunately, lightning and rain came into the city area causing the finish of the last 30 laps to be ran on Sunday (July 2).

NEWS: The remainder of #TheLoop121 has been postponed to tomorrow at 11 AM ET on USA. @NASCARonNBC shares more about the postponement. pic.twitter.com/ENDs5j7i1u — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) July 1, 2023

NASCAR released a statement after the postponement of the race.

“Due to the potential for lightning strikes and in the interest of public safety and caution, the facility needed to be evacuated,” NASCAR said. “NASCAR had hoped to resume activities, but not until city officials allowed fans to return to the grandstands. The forecast for lightning extends into the next several hours, forcing NASCAR to postpone the completion of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race until tomorrow morning.”

Cole Custer has led all 26 laps in the race so far that has seen three cautions.

Custer and John Hunter Nemechek led the field to the green flag with Custer getting the jump and taking the lead. Justin Marks, driving for Kaulig Racing, appeared to have blown a motor on lap 4 to bring the first caution out.

Custer led all the laps of stage one and win the stage. On lap 17, Andre Castro crashed in turn 1, bringing out the second caution. Lightning brought out the third caution three laps short of the halfway point, causing the red flag.

The race can be seen Sunday at 11 a.m. ET on USA Network.

