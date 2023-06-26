Entry List: 2023 The Loop 121

The NASCAR Xfinity Series joins the NASCAR Cup Series in a historic event for the sport, as the series will host the first race on the Chicago street course.

Forty-three drivers will compete for a spot in the race, meaning that five will go home after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks will attempt to compete in the No. 10 for Kaulig Racing. It is his first NXS appearance since 2018.

Connor Mosack shifts to Joe Gibbs Racing to attempt to qualify for the race in the No. 19. Mosack has made nine starts this season with Sam Hunt Racing.

In the No. 24 for SHR this week is Parker Chase, looking to make his fourth start of the season. Chase competed with the team at Daytona Superspeedway and Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season.

Brent Sherman makes his return to the sport after a lengthy absence with RSS Racing in the No. 28. Sherman last competed in 2007, and he has 61 NXS starts to his credit.

Chicago native Andre Castro will attempt to make his NXS debut in the No. 34 with Jesse Iwuji Motorsports.

Alex Labbe returns to the track with Emerling-Gase Motorsports to attempt to make the race in the No. 35. It is his eighth appearance of 2023. Brad Perez will attempt his third start of the year in the No. 53 for the team.

Canadian-born driver Alex Guenette makes his return to the series to try his hand in the No. 36 for DGM Racing. Guenette made all four of his NXS starts in 2016. Dexter Bean, meanwhile, makes his first appearance of the year in DGM’s No. 91.

Pardus Racing, Inc. returns to attempt to make the race with Preston Pardus in the No. 50 for his third attempt of the year.

Dexter Stacey joins his fellow Canadians in the field, as he will look to race in the No. 66 for MBM Motorsports. Stacey made his lone start of the year at Talladega after failing to qualify at Daytona.

Mike Harmon Racing will have Dawson Cram attempt to make the race in its No. 74.

Miguel Paludo will be in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports. The Brazilian made his lone start of 2023 at Circuit of the Americas.

The No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing is currently listed without a driver, while Joey Gase will drive its No. 08.

The first race on the streets of Chicago is scheduled for Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. ET, with coverage provided by USA Network.

