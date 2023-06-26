Entry List: 2023 Grant Park 220

The moment has arrived. For the first time, the NASCAR Cup Series is hosting its own street race, with the inaugural event taking place in downtown Chicago.
Thirty-eight drivers will compete to add their name to the record books of NASCAR history, as all are guaranteed a spot in the event, barring any entry list changes.
2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button returns to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15 for his second career Cup start.
Road course veteran Andy Lally will also be making his second start of the season, driving the No. 51 for RWR.
Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson returns to the track with Legacy Motor Club in the No. 84. It is Johnson’s fourth start of the 2023 season.
Three-time Superscars Championship winner Shane van Gisbergen will make his Cup debut for Trackhouse Racing, driving the No. 91 for the team.
Chicago Cup Entry List
The Chicago Cup race will take place on Sunday, July 2 at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
About the author
Luken Glover arrived on the Frontstretch scene in 2020. He has been an avid NASCAR fan for the majority of his life, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who used to help former team owner Junie Donlavey in his garage. Glover covers news for the site and took over "The Underdog House" column in 2021. In addition to being a college junior, his hobbies include volunteering at church, playing basketball and tennis, racing go-karts, and helping at his high school alma mater.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.