The NASCAR Cup Series is back after an off week and heads to Nashville Superspeedway. Read on for my daily fantasy NASCAR DraftKings picks for the Ally 400, airing Sunday, June 25 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Nashville is a very unique 1.33-mile D-shaped oval with a concrete surface and just 14 degrees of banking in the turns. Since it’s so different from any other track, how can you decide just which drivers would be best to utilize on DraftKings?

Well, you can look at the past two races in Music City to see who dominated or gained the most positions on the track. Last year, Chase Elliott held on for the win after leading 42 laps, while Denny Hamlin led 114 laps and finished sixth. Two others led over 50 – Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. – but finished in the 20s. In 2021, Kyle Larson dominated en route to victory.

You can also look at events at the two other concrete tracks, Dover and Bristol motor speedways, especially the races run with the Next Gen car. However, they’re both shorter and shaped differently, so keep that in mind when choosing your roster.

Additionally, Darlington Raceway and World Wide Technology Raceway are right around the same length as Nashville, though Darlington’s rougher on tires and WWT has longer front and back straightaways.

Practice and qualifying will be key this weekend to see who’s quick and might lead laps. Tyler Reddick topped the charts in both single lap and 10-lap average runs. Qualifying airs on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Before I reveal my picks for Nashville, let’s look back at the results from Sonoma Raceway:

DraftKings Salary Driver DraftKings Score $10,100 Kyle Busch 58.95 $9,700 Ross Chastain 40.6 $9,100 Austin Cindric 26 $8,100 Kevin Harvick 42.45 $7,900 Chris Buescher 44.8 $7,400 Michael McDowell 34.15 $5,900 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32.45

Austin Cindric didn’t do as well as I’d hoped but the rest of them did admirable. Kyle Busch finished runner-up while Ross Chastain earned a top 10. Additionally, Kevin Harvick gained 10 positions on the track to finish 11th, while Chris Buescher and Michael McDowell essentially swapped their starting and finishing positions (Buescher started seventh and finished fourth, McDowell started third and finished seventh).

The top scoring lineup in the $6,000 Quarter Jukebox tournament consisted of Larson, Busch, race winner Truex, Joey Logano, Ryan Preece and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Here’s a closer look at the DraftKings scoring rules …

The winner on the racetrack tallies 45 points, while second place gets 42, third 41 and so on. Tenth scores 34, while 11th gets 32 and decreases by one from there through 20th. This pattern repeats for 21st through 30th and again from 31st through 40th.

Additionally, drivers can earn or lose a point depending on where they began the race. For example, if William Byron started third and won, he would gain two points in addition to his finishing position points, totaling 47 fantasy points.

Drivers also can earn .45 points for each fastest lap and .25 for each lap they lead.

Now, here are my picks for Sonoma!

DraftKings Picks: Top Tier

Martin Truex Jr. ($10,900)

Career at Nashville: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Average finish at Nashville: 22.0

Truex appears to be on a resurgence this season, as the current points leader earned his second win two weeks ago at Sonoma after leading 51 laps. Where did he earn his first victory of the season? Dover, another concrete racetrack.

He also led 79 laps en route to eighth place at Kansas Speedway and 145 at Darlington before crashing out late while racing Chastain for the lead. That 31st result was only his second finish outside the top 10 in the last nine races.

Though Truex’s only finished 22nd in each of the Cup Series’ two events at Nashville, he showed a lot of speed in practice on Friday, going second quickest in single lap speeds. He also posted the fastest average speed of five consecutive laps. It will be interesting to see if he can qualify up front and get that clean air.

William Byron ($10,100)

Career at Nashville: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Average finish at Nashville: 19.0

William Byron was fifth fastest in practice and had the fourth-best 10-lap average speed. Like Truex, the No. 24 has been strong in the first half of the year. Byron won two of the first four races of the season, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. Then last month, he earned his third victory of 2023 at Darlington, though he only led seven laps.

The Hendrick Motorsports pilot has dominated several other events this year, including at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he led 176 laps. At Richmond Raceway, Byron was out front for 117 circuits before ultimately coming home 24th, while at Dover he led 193 before finishing fourth.

Although Byron has yet to lead laps at Nashville, he did finish third there two years ago. Look for him to have a good finish once again.

Ross Chastain ($9,600)

Career at Nashville: 2 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Average finish at Nashville: 3.5

Ross Chastain hasn’t found victory lane yet this season but he does have five top fives and seven top-10 finishes so far. Most notably, he finished second at the Monster Mile after leading 98 laps — the most laps he’s led in 2023. He also led 93 at the Lady in Black but crashed out racing with Larson and ended up 29th.

The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team driver is just one of two who earned top fives in each race at Nashville (the other being Larson). Chastain was second in 2021 and fifth last year. He must really like this track, as he ran fast in practice: he was third in single lap speed and second in 10-lap averages.

After a rough few weeks, Chastain sneaked out a top 10 at Sonoma before the break. Could he carry that momentum into Nashville? I think so, as long as he doesn’t crash into anything.

Middle Tier

Bubba Wallace ($8,400)

Career at Nashville: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Average finish at Nashville: 16.0

You may be seeing a theme here. That’s right, Bubba Wallace also had a fast No. 23 Toyota in practice, going sixth quickest. He didn’t run much more than 10 laps in a run, but he did have the fourth-fastest average speed over a five-lap period.

Last season in his second year with 23XI Racing, Wallace gained 18 positions to finish in 12th place at Nashville. So far this year, he’s notched four top fives and five top 10s, with three straight top fives at Kansas, Darlington and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Unfortunately, Wallace crashed out at Gateway a few weeks ago, ending his streak.

Based on his speed in practice, if Wallace can qualify near the front, he could be a contender for the lead, especially if there’s a short run.

Chris Buescher ($7,500)

Career at Nashville: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Average finish at Nashville: 33.0

Chris Buescher had a solid single-lap time in practice, going ninth on the chart and seventh in 10-lap average speed. It’s a strong start to the weekend at a track where he hasn’t finished better than 30th.

Actually, he’s had a really strong stretch of races, starting with his 14th place at Martinsville and capping off with a fourth at Sonoma. Buescher earned a ninth at Dover and drove from 27th to 10th at Darlington. Additionally, he was eighth at Charlotte and gained 15 spots at Gateway to finish in 12th.

Look for RFK Racing, especially Buescher, to continue their powerful runs.

Low Tier

AJ Allmendinger ($6,500)

Career at Nashville: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Average finish at Nashville: 19.0

AJ Allmendinger’s season hasn’t been the greatest, but he has earned a couple of sixth places at Daytona International Speedway and Sonoma. Plus, he has a few 14th places at Kansas, Charlotte and Gateway, gaining several positions at the two 1.5-mile ovals.

Since Nashville is shaped like some of the 1.5 milers, perhaps Allmendinger could nab another top 15. He did have fairly good pace in practice, going 10th on the board in a single lap. The No. 16 Kaulig Racing driver also was eighth quickest in five-lap average speeds.

Hopefully he’ll keep up the good work this weekend.

Corey LaJoie ($5,300)

Career at Nashville: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Average finish at Nashville: 17.5

Corey LaJoie’s stats this season aren’t flashy at all, but they’re certainly admirable. His best finish so far in 2023 came at Atlanta Motor Speedway, a fourth place. And while most results have been in the 20s, he does have a few teen finishes at Auto Club Speedway, Dover and in the Coca-Cola 600. The latter two results were several spots up from where he started.

Speaking of which, that’s exactly what happened in 2021 for the Spire Motorsports driver at Nashville. LaJoie gained nine spots en route to 15th. That’s really all you need from a driver whose salary is this low.

