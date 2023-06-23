Tyler Reddick Quickest at Nashville in Cup Practice

Tyler Reddick‘s lap of 162.25 mph was the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, June 23. Reddick’s 23XI Racing Toyota team finished second in the Ally 400 at this track with former driver Kurt Busch running the No. 45 last June.

The top-10 speeds in practice were mostly Toyotas and Chevrolets at this 1.33-mile superspeedway. Just one Ford driver cracked the top 10.

Point leader Martin Truex Jr. went 161.408 mph in a single lap to go second fastest, while Ross Chastain was third quickest and the only other driver to go over 161 mph in the session. Erik Jones was fourth fastest, a solid run for struggling Legacy Motor Club, while William Byron rounded out the top five as the top Hendrick Motorsports entry.

Reddick’s 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace, had the sixth-quickest lap speed, with Denny Hamlin going seventh fastest. Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger were eighth through 10th quickest, respectively. Allmendinger was also 10th quick in the NASCAR Xfinity Series practice held earlier in the day.

In the 10-lap average speed chart, Reddick also topped the charts, going 160.4 mph on average. He’s still seeking his first top-15 finish in Cup at this racetrack after running 18th in two previous starts, both with Richard Childress Racing.

There was only one incident in the session: Kyle Busch spun on the frontstretch and into the grass but didn’t hit anything. He wound up 21st in practice.

Qualifying for the Ally 400 starts Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and will air on USA Network. The race airs on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

