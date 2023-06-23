Through the Gears: Nashville Betting Preview

After an off week for NASCAR, Mark Harris is back and ready to take another stab and cashing some bets this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway.

Harris believes Nashville is one of the most unique tracks in all of NASCAR, but wagering on it may not be as difficult as most may think.

Grant Peters (@AR_Analytics) joins Harris to talk about the usual suspects before practice and qualifying with comparable tracks, the outright market and specific markets in which the duo believes they have an edge.

After getting up to speed regarding all things Auto Racing Analytics, Peters gives his opinion on who he thinks will be fast this week and maybe a couple usual frontrunners that you should avoid at all costs.

After discussing with Peters, Harris decides to follow the data with his best bet of the week with one that may leave people scratching their heads at the sound of it, but the numbers do not lie.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

