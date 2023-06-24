The ARCA Menards Series had a soggy return to action Saturday (June 24) during its sizzling summer stretch. Their latest short track event, the Menards 250 from Elko Speedway in Minnesota had its qualifying canceled due to rain. That means starting positions were determined by practice speeds registered earlier in the day.

Following his win last weekend at Berlin, native Minnesotan William Sawalich will lead the field to green in his No. 18 Starkey/Sound Gear Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Only 16 years of age, Sawalich is looking to score back-to-back victories in just his third career ARCA start.

ARCA Menards Series points leader Jesse Love will start on the outside of the front row in his No. 20 JBL Toyota for Venturini Motorsports. After misfortune prevented him from converting a dominant performance at Berlin, snapping a three-race win streak, Love will look to rebound and start a new one Saturday night.

Other notable starters include 2023 ARCA West race winner Sean Hingorani, who will roll off fourth in the Gearwrench Toyota for Venturini Motorsports, and current second-place points runner Frankie Muniz, who will start fifth.

Although weather has wreaked havoc on the weekend’s plans so far, the Menards 250 from Elko is still scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET with television coverage provided by FOX Sports 2.

