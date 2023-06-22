Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast With Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Frontstretch‘s Danny Peters to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.
Nolen also speaks to Michael McDowell, who took some time out of his weekend at Sonoma. The pair’s discussion includes McDowell being the veteran of his Front Row Motorsports stable, his expectations for the year and more.
Nolen and Peters then talk about the race at Sonoma and why Martin Truex Jr. is so dominant at that specific track.
Finally, the podcast previews the upcoming Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.
