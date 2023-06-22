On this episode of The Frontstretch Podcast With Bryan Nolen, Nolen is joined by Frontstretch‘s Danny Peters to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway.

Nolen also speaks to Michael McDowell, who took some time out of his weekend at Sonoma. The pair’s discussion includes McDowell being the veteran of his Front Row Motorsports stable, his expectations for the year and more.

Nolen and Peters then talk about the race at Sonoma and why Martin Truex Jr. is so dominant at that specific track.

Finally, the podcast previews the upcoming Cup race at Nashville Superspeedway.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Danny Peters Danny starts his 12th year with Frontstretch in 2018, writing the Tuesday signature column 5 Points To Ponder. An English transplant living in San Francisco, by way of New York City, he’s had an award-winning marketing career with some of the biggest companies sponsoring sports. Working with racers all over the country, his freelance writing has even reached outside the world of racing to include movie screenplays. Danny Peters https://frontstretch.com/author/dannyp/ Podcast: Michael McDowell on 2023 Season, Goals For the Year

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article