Formula 1’s Canadian Grand Prix reminded viewers of the impressive driving talent of world champions Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton even if it did not provide much scintillating action for the lead. However, The Pit Straight co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz recognized the opportunity to dissect an element of racing that is always present but only rarely mentioned: the ubiquitous sense of danger in even an ordinary race.

The F1 field took to the grid on Sunday (June 18) at a track named for Gilles Villeneuve, a gifted driver and Canadian national hero who lost his life in a practice crash in 1982 at Circuit Zolder the site of the Belgian Grand Prix. Villeneuve’s legacy continues to capture the imaginations of fans and drivers alike, much like Alberto Ascari and Jim Clark before him and Ayrton Senna and Jules Bianchi after.

Risk is an inherent part of the sport of auto racing no matter how much the governing body implements measures like the Halo and HANS devices. Gintz and Swansey prepare for some introspection as they explore the power that danger holds over competitors and spectators.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s F1 podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article