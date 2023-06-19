NASCAR’s off-weekend saw a great number of its drivers and alumni take time off, but there were still those within the ranks that scored weekend hardware.

The Xfinity Series regular enjoyed his strongest preliminary performance of the Millbridge Speedway season Wednesday (June 14), winning both his heat race and the pole dash for the wingless micro division. All that speed went out the window mid-feature though, when Creed misjudged a lap car trying to keep up with leader Jade Avedesian and spun out (4:59 of the below reel).

Creed continued to finish the race but could only make it back to 11th.

The Truck Series regular had about as bipolar a week as he’ll ever have behind the wheel of a modified. Tuesday night saw Friesen make a rare appearance with the Super DIRTcar Series and endure the rarer feat of missing a race – Friesen spun unassisted during the first Last Chance Showdown and failed to finish the event.

After getting rained out at Fonda Speedway on Friday, Friesen returned to form Sunday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Vermont, scoring the feature win on a very rough track surface as contender after contender fell to the wayside with mechanical issues.

Friesen sounded almost incredulous in victory lane, as he finished too far back in his heat race to make the redraw, meaning he had to come from outside the top 12 to win the Slate Valley 50 feature.

The former Cup Series regular returned to regular duty with the World of Outlaws tour this weekend, finishing 11th and 12th across the two features at Beaver Dam Raceway in Wisconsin Friday and Saturday nights.

Ken Schrader

The former Cup Series regular put some serious miles on his hauler this weekend, racing four consecutive days up north. After winning a heat race at 141 Speedway in Wisconsin Wednesday night, Schrader qualified for and finished 16th in the King of the Creek A-main at the track.

Might’ve got a little close to the front straight wall a couple times￼! 63 total cars started second in a qualifying… Posted by Ken Schrader Racing Inc. on Thursday, June 15, 2023

Schrader stayed in Wisconsin on Friday, finishing 12th at Outagamie Speedway Friday. The weekend closed with Schrader scoring a runner-up finish at Silver Bullet Speedway in Michigan Saturday.

￼￼Silver Bullet Speedway went a little better tonight. ￼Started 8th in the feature and we won 2nd place! Dick Trickle taught us you win￼ every position! Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks Alaska next weekend!!￼ Posted by Ken Schrader Racing Inc. on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Schrader has a longer-duty trip up ahead this weekend, as he heads to Alaska for weekend racing.

The former Truck Series regular continued to be a terror in the crate modified ranks, winning quick time in qualifying and then the Mid-East Modified feature at Carolina Speedway Friday night.

Vision Racing Ministries at Carolina Speedway 6/16/23Great to be back in action Friday night. Mid-East was in town… Posted by Carolina Speedway on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Self’s victory was his fifth of the 2023 season. Self also finished fifth with the Mid-East mods in their race at Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina Saturday night.

The former Cup Series regular raced all three nights of the weekend, starting with a heat race win and second-place finish on the Hell Tour at his home track, Tri-City Speedway in Illinois Friday night.

Karma did not get us after what happened earlier today.



The racing GODS were good to us tonight.



VERY GRATEFUL ❤️@BobbyPierce32 won 🏁

We finished 2nd. pic.twitter.com/g7aUcfxNW2 — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) June 17, 2023

Wallace also scored runner-up finishes in his UMP modified at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Saturday and Adams County Speedway in Illinois on Sunday.

