It may be an off-week for Formula 1, but not for The Pit Straight, as host Jack Swansey is joined by new guest Danny Peters from the garage at one of the United States’ most historic road-racing venues: Sonoma Raceway.

The two set out to identify what characteristics are shared among F1’s great racing courses: Spa-Francorchamps, Silverstone (and, according to Swansey, the cruelly underrated Red Bull Ring), and what truly makes a circuit great.

Peters takes the opportunity to reflect on Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen‘s dominance of the series, and his experience as an F1 fan who grew up in England and now resides in the current explosion of F1’s American audience. The two evaluate the often under-referenced role that the down-to-the-wire 2021 championship had in establishing the international series as a media juggernaut on this side of the Atlantic.



The Pit Straight is a weekly F1 podcast with new episodes every Tuesday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and right here at Frontstretch.com.

