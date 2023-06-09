Ryan Preece Earns Pole for ARCA West race at Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece has won the pole for today’s ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma Raceway. Preece set the fastest lap time of 90.215 mph in his No. 9 Ford.

It’s Preece’s first West race since this same event in 2019, when he finished 20th after starting fourth.

Starting beside him on the front row is the series’ most recent winner, Landen Lewis. The 17-year-old outdueled Cole Custer last week at Portland International Raceway on a late-race restart, holding off the veteran for the race win.

On row two, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Sammy Smith will make his first ARCA Menards Series start of the season, starting third after winning practice with a time of 89.123 mph. Beside him is Eric Nascimento Jr., who gets his best start of the 2023 season, rolling off the grid fourth.

Rounding out the top five is Custer, who makes back-to-back starts driving the No. 55 for High Point Racing.

Custer’s Xfinity teammate Riley Herbst, Parker Retzlaff, Jack Wood, William Sawalich and Sebastian Arias round out the top 10. Arias is making his first start of the 2023 season.

In all, 27 of the 29 cars entered for the event took to the track in qualifying.

The green flag for today’s General Tire 150 at Sonoma is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen live exclusively on FloRacing and heard live on ARCARacing.com. The race will be shown on delay on CNBC on June 18, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article