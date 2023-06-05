Kyle Busch‘s third victory of the season was his first at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and came at the end of a marathon Enjoy Illinois 300, lasting five and a half hours with multiple red flags.

Adam Cheek and Anthony Damcott discuss the racing in St. Louis and brake rotor issues that plagued the field. Were the issues enough to put this track in jeopardy of returning to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 2024?

Plus, the hosts take a closer look at Carson Hocevar and Corey LaJoie‘s respective debuts in new rides. Did Hocevar put LaJoie in a difficult position with Spire Motorsports going forward?

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

